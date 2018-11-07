Demi Lovato posts on Instagram for first time since rehab

By Bang

Demi Lovato has posted on Instagram for the first time since entering rehab over the summer, in a post urging people to vote in the US midterm elections.

The 26-year-old singer entered rehab in August after being discharged from hospital following an apparent overdose at the end of July, and she has now broken her social media silence in an Instagram post which called for Americans to go and vote in the ongoing midterm elections.

Posting a picture of herself at a polling station, Demi wrote: "I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!"

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer is said to be planning on returning to rehab in order to spend the rest of the year in the treatment centre, and sources recently claimed she has "truly turned her life around".

An insider said: "Demi is happy and healthy has done a complete 180 since she overdosed. Her 90 days in rehab have truly turned her life around. She wants to remain out of rehab. She has a sober coach and a complete support system."

The source also said Demi has "dedicated herself" to a life of sobriety following several years of struggling with addiction, and is thought to be distancing herself from her old friend group who had "supported her precarious lifestyle" in the past.

They added: "Demi has struggled for so long with addiction and her friends and family couldn't be more proud of her work. This process has been incredibly beneficial to Demi in so many ways. She is not only clean and sober but she has an entirely new lifestyle."

"She has dedicated herself to her sober life and has surrounded herself with people in her program. She is avoiding those in her social circle that supported her precarious lifestyle. Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends."

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker admitted herself to rehab earlier this year following an overdose, which landed her in hospital, but she is doing well and was spotted out for dinner with a friend in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend.

The sighting comes after a source revealed Demi has been "really changed" by her rehab stay.

The insider said: "Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life. Demi is unsure if she will come back to LA to live permanently. She really wants to start a new chapter in her life. Those around her are] urging her to live a more relaxed lifestyle before she dives back into working. Her family wants her to take time away from LA and possibly stay in Texas with her family for a while."

Demi's mother Dianna de la Garza previously admitted she was "shaken" by the incident, but said her daughter is now "happy" and "healthy" as she works toward her sobriety.

She shared: "It's still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day. Demi's assistant called and said, Demi overdosed. So, I was in shock. I didn't know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids. I just feel like the reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening. I don't think she would be here if it hadn't been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to save her life. She's happy. She's healthy. She's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."