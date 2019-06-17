Drake shows off Father's Day artwork

By Bang

The 32-year-old musician was given a special piece of artwork by 20-month-old Adonis - who he has with former adult movie star Sophie Brussaux - to mark the special day on Sunday (16.06.19) and quickly took to Instagram to share his gift with his fans.

The picture featured a stencil of the word 'Papa' against an abstract background of green, blue, pink and yellow spots.

Drake captioned the post: "Happy Fathers Day [blue heart emoji]"

This isn't the first time Drake has been impressed by his son's artistic ability as in December, he showed off his Christmas gift from Adonis, a colourful design featuring the tot's handprints.

He captioned that post: "Adonis > Picasso don't @ me"

Drake previously admitted he had turned to his own upbringing for tips on how to be a father.

He said last October: "I'm just excited. [I've been drawing on] all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."

But he also confessed to being "scared" to tell his mother he was to be a dad because he and Sophie were never in a relationship.

He said: "[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years."

"I'm sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant ... So it was tough for me to tell her that it's somebody that she's never met."

And the 'God's Plan' hitmaker boasted about his "beautiful" son.

He gushed: "[He has] crazy blue eyes -- baby blue eyes. He's already in the pool shooting the basketball."