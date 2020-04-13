Dua Lipa already working on third album

By WAM

Dua Lipa may work on her third album in self-isolation.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker may have only just released her second album - 'Future Nostalgia' - a couple of weeks ago but with all of her plans shelved because of the current coronavirus pandemic, Dua may be forced to turn to the studio "sooner rather than later".

Speaking to Will Manning on the Official Big Top 40 radio show, she said: "At the moment I'm not really thinking about the third album. I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later. Just because I'll probably have a bit of time to go to the studio at some point."

Meanwhile, Dua previously confessed she has been feeling emotional amid the release of her latest album as she admits it was a difficult time for her due to the coronavirus outbreak and the "uncertainty" it's created for her and for everyone around the world.

She shared: "I wanted to talk about my album and every time I talk it I get quite emotional. I feel like I have been welling up a lot over the past couple of weeks just because of the uncertainty over everything. I was definitely having a testing day with corona and what was going on, whether I should be releasing - or even talking about - music. Trying to think of it as something to celebrate was quite difficult for me, especially on that day."

Dua focused on making 'Future Nostalgia' "fun" to take away her "anxiety" about it being her difficult second album.

She said: "I don't really know what kind of happens, but it is what it is. And for me i'm just like f**k it, people just get to hear it sooner if they want to hear it. If they want to wait and stream it on their streaming services, cool.

"That's the only way I can see it. And I really just kind of made this album because everyone was like, 'Oh second album, like that's a really scary one.' And there was so much pressure with it that I just wanted to basically make something that took me away from that, that took away that anxiety and something that I made just to have fun with."

