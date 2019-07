Duchess Catherine and Meghan getting on well

By Bang

Duchess Catherine and Duchess Meghan are getting on really well now that they have more in "common" following the birth of Archie in May.

It has been heavily speculated since the former 'Suits' star joined the royal family that she and Catherine - who was known as Kate Middleton until she married Prince William in 2011 - weren't as close as fans predicted them to be, but it's believed a friendship is starting to form now that Meghan has two-month-old son Archie with her husband Prince Harry as they have more in "common."

longtime royals author Robert Lacey told PEOPLE magazine: "You're seeing more confidence from Meghan recently but also from Kate.

"She [Meghan] pretty much arrived in the UK and went straight into learning how to be a royal. Moving to a new country is not an easy thing. Then you multiply that it's the royal family and comes with thousands of years of pomp and circumstance. Here she was planning her wedding, which anyone who has done it knows how stressful that is, while also immersing herself in a new country, a new family, a new life, all while living in a fishbowl.

"Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined. And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children."

An insider added: "They're each a little more relaxed. They have more in common now."

The royal family all came together at the beginning of the month when Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, christened their son in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle - where they got married in 2018.

The youngster was baptised wearing a handmade replica of the royal christening gown, with the original being used as early as 1841.

The news was shared with fans via their official Instagram account in a statement which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

Meanwhile, Duchess Catherine, 37, has Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four, and 14-month-old Prince Louis with her husband Prince William, 37.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan unveil foundation name

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have named their new foundation Sussex Royal, with its full title being Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal couple - who married last year and have two-month-old son Archie together - have officially unveiled the name for their new charitable foundation, which will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and referred to as just Sussex Royal for short.

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for The Sun newspaper confirmed the news in a tweet sent on Wednesday, which also revealed Harry and Meghan would make up half of the board of directors, alongside PR manager Sara Latham, and the foundation's director Natalie Campbell.

The tweet read: "Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan's new foundation will be called "Sussex Royal" (full title "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. (sic)"

Alongside the tweet, Emily posted a picture of an official document which detailed the "certificate of incorporation of a private limited company".

The document read: "The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, hereby certifies that Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is this day incorporated under the Companies Act 2006 as a private company, that the company is limited by guarantee, and the situation of its registered office is in England and Wales."

The news of the foundation's registration comes after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were recently named one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people on the internet, thanks to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, which has over 9 million followers.

The publication praised the pair's "forward thinking" approach to the platform, and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex make Time's list of influential internet stars

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included on Time magazine's list of 25th most influential people on the internet alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and President Donald Trump.

The royal couple - who have their own independent Instagram followers - have been included on the annual ranking alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Ariana Grande and 'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress - have over 9 million followers on their @SussexRoyal social media, with posts ranging from their work life to photos of their baby boy Archie.

The publication praised the pair's "forward thinking" approach to the platform, and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.

Meanwhile, 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker Ariana appeared on the list with over 223 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.

Photos: AP

In February, she also became the first artist since The Beatles to take up all three top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In terms of musicians, hip hop star Cardi B is also on the list - after her viral video criticising President Donald Trump - alongside hugely popular K-pop group BTS.

Trump himself is included by the publication alongside fellow politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, while the world of YouTube is represented by teen dancer, singer and blogger JoJo Siwa and beauty vlogger James Charles.

Their contemporary Emma Chamberlain is also on the list after being described by many as the most important person on YouTube as she shuns the slickness that usually typifies influencer culture.

The collection is rounded off by "teenage runaway" Rahaf Mohammed, the global School Strikers, former Vine star Liza Koshy, Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, Spanish Youtuber Germán Garmendia, Chris Godfrey - the man behind the Instagram egg which hit over 53 million likes in a week - journalists Yashar Ali and Carlos Maza, influencer Zhang Dayi, broadcaster Ben Shapiro, gamer DrLupo, the Hong Kong protesters and activist Ady Barkan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie gifted toy Simba

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby son Archie was gifted a Simba toy at 'The Lion King' premiere.

The royal couple were introduced to 12-year-old Evie Chambers and Valentina Walker - whose parents are connected to Disney - at the star-studded event to launch the live-action remake of the Disney classic at London's Leicester Square on Sunday night (14.07.19).

And The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were delighted to receive flowers, a book and a soft toy version of the titular lion cub for their two-month-old son.

The girls were asked who their favourite character from the film was and, according to HELLO!, Eve replied: "We said Simba and Nala.

"I told her this is for you, and she seemed really delighted."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, who voices Nala, gushed over baby Archie as she met Harry and Meghan at the premiere.

The 37-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z celebrated Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the four of them met for the first time.

In one video of the foursome meeting, Beyoncé can be heard telling Duchess Meghan: "We love you guys. Your baby is so beautiful."

Beyoncé and Meghan also shared an embrace before the royals chatted with the 'Drunk In Love' hitmakers as they met the stars of the hotly anticipated movie including director Jon Favreau and Sir Elton John.

During their chat, Jay Z offered his congratulations and wished the new parents well whilst Harry also asked about the pop royalty couple's two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

Beyonce told the royals: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here."

Jay Z even had some advice for the new parents, adding: "The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself."

Beyonce and Jay Z had previously shown their admiration for the Duchess of Sussex when they won a BRIT Award in February.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this year, where she and Jay Z posed in front of a photo of Meghan, she captioned it: "Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."