Duchess Catherine 'can't believe' son Prince George is already six

By Bang

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, "can't believe" her eldest son Prince George is "six already".

The young prince celebrated his sixth birthday on July 22, and Catherine - who has George, as well as Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 16 months, with her husband Prince William - can't believe how fast time is flying as she watches her little ones grow up before her eyes.

Catherine, 37, made her comments as she spoke to parents during a visit to The Family Nurse Partnership - a centre that supports young first-time parents and children - in London on Thursday (19.09.19).

Young mother Chloe Koroma, 23, chatted to Catherine, and said: "It was lovely meeting the Duchess. She asked how old Oliver is and what football shirt he was wearing.

"She said children grow up so quickly and she can't believe that George is six already."

Chloe, who is bipolar and also had postpartum depression, says she has benefited from The Family Nurse Partnership program.

She added: "My nurse Debbie was a fantastic support throughout my pregnancy. She was always there for me and gave me lots of advice and guidance. When Oliver was born she constantly checked in with me to make sure I was feeling okay."

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, Catherine's visit was made this week to "further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector", as the charity helps to support young mothers to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development and attain their goals for their child and their family.

Catherine has centred her public work around helping to support families, carers and children in their early years, and has recently concluded a year-long study led by a steering group of experts and professionals in the field of early years' childhood development