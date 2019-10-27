Duchess Catherine takes children Halloween shopping

By Bang

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been spotted doing some Halloween shopping with two of her children.

The 37-year-old royal reportedly headed to supermarket chain Sainsbury's in the Hardwick Industrial Estate, in Norfolk on Thursday (24.10.19) with her son Prince George, six, and daughter Princess Charlotte, four, where they are believed to have been shopping for Halloween costumes for the pair to wear on the spooky holiday on October 31.

Catherine - who also has 18-month-old son Prince Louis with her husband Prince William - was spotted by onlooker Kathy Whittaker, and although it's not known what the royal purchased, Kathy claims she bought some "Halloween bits for her kids".

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Kathy, 53, said: "Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn't believe it.

"She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween.

"I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

Kathy heaped praise on Catherine for "doing normal stuff", and said the royal seemed "so down to earth".

She added: "It was so lovely to see her doing normal stuff that you and I do.

"It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don't expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn't concentrate on my shopping.

"Kate was wearing black trousers and a black polo neck. Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn't see anything else. She was saying: 'Come on kids' she just understandably wanted to keep them safe.

"You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods.

"She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always."