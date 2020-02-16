Duchess Catherine wanted to share baby joy

By Bang

Duchess Catherine presented her three children to the world outside the hospital as she wanted to "share the joy" of their arrival with the "supportive" public.

The 38-year-old royal and her husband Prince William felt it was "important" for them to share the births of their three children - Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 21 months - with the world by posing outside the Lindo Wing.

She said: "I was keen to get home because, for me, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick so it wasn't a place I wanted to hang around in. So, I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality ...

"Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about. You know, we're hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important."

And the Duchess of Cambridge admits she was "slightly terrified" about being faced with the world's media outside St Mary's Hospital, London, confessing there was a lot of "mixed emotions" as they felt like "inexperienced parents".

Asked what it felt like knowing people were waiting outside the hospital - both royalists and the world's media - whilst making an appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, she shared: "Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie ... But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

