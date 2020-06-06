Duchess Meghan 'deluged' with movie offers

By Bang

Duchess Meghan has been "deluged" with movie offers.

The 38-year-old royal - who starred in TV series 'Suits' before marrying Prince Harry - has reportedly received a number of offers from Hollywood after working with Disney on the documentary 'Elephant'.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Disney were absolutely delighted with the job Meghan did for them.

"She only signed for one project, but there is discussion about other films and ideas they may be able to work on."

Other studios have also been in touch with Meghan - who moved back to her native Los Angeles earlier this year with Harry and their son Archie, 13, months - and are keen to snap her up.

The insider added: "For Meghan, it has to be the right project and something she really believes in and invests in."

Meanwhile, Meghan previously revealed her hopes that 'Elephant' - which follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo on an epic journey across the Kalahari Desert - will inspire people to "take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way".

She said: "I hope that when people see this film, they see how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of the elephants to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.

"When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety. These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.