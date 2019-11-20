Duchess Meghan is 2019's Most Powerful Fashion Icon

By Bang

Duchess Meghan has been named 2019's Most Powerful Fashion Icon.

The Duchess of Sussex - who welcomed her first child Archie, with her husband Prince Harry earlier this year - was honoured in Lyst's Year in Fashion report.

The former 'Suits' actress' outfits sparked, on average, a whopping 216 per cent increase in searches for something similar. Her love of shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa saw searches for these grow by 45 per cent whilst her Club Monaco dress sold out in less than a day, with a 570 per cent spike in searches about it. Wearing a J Crew skirt saw searches from the brand grow by over 100 per cent.

Timothée Chalamet's experimental outfit choices ensured him at second place on the list, with the sequin hoodie that he wore to the London premiere of 'The King' seeing searches for men's hoodies rising by 192 per cent. When Timothée wore a Haider Ackermann suit, searches for the brand grew a whopping 806 per cent.

Zendaya rounds out the top three, with her Met Gala red carpet outfit - which saw her dressed in a light-up Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger - causing a 54 per cent increase in searches for the brand. A similar thing happened when she wore a Vera Wang gown to the Emmy Awards, which saw a 33 per cent increase in searches.

Billie Eilish and Cardi B complete the top five, with the 'all the good girls go to hell' singer's love for neon green outfits causing a 69 per cent spike in searches for outfits of those colours. And when she tagged BBCICECREAM in one of her Instagram posts, there was a 211 per cent increase in searches. With Cardi B, wearing a vintage Mugler gown to the Grammy Awards saw searches for the brand increasing by 169 per cent and when it came to Fashion Week in September, her Chanel, Thom Browne and Richard Quinn outfits were the talk of the town.