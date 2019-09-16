Duchess Meghan pays tribute to Prince Harry

By Bang

Duchess Meghan is "deeply inspired" by her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex - who shares four-month-old son Archie with the royal - has paid tribute to her husband and his work with charitable causes as well as being the "best" husband and the "most amazing" father to their son.

Alongside a collage of her husband, she wrote on Instagram: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!"

The Duchess of Sussex returned to work this week, in what was her first official engagement since giving birth to her son Archie in May.

She launched her capsule collection for Smart Works at an event in London, and had previously explained that her idea for the collection came when she realised the clothes the charity already had were not the "right stylistic choices" or always available in the right sizes.

She said: "When you walk into a Smart Works space you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe. Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."