Duchess Meghan won't give birth in Lindo wing

By Bang

Duchess Meghan won't give birth in the Lindo wing.

The Duchess of Sussex - who is expecting her first child with her husband Prince Harry next month - has reportedly decided on a maternity unit which is closer to their home in Windsor rather than the Lindo at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, where the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to all three of her kids.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "This child will not be born at the Lindo. The talk of all the senior clinicians there is that Meghan doesn't want to copy what Kate did. Harry and Meghan realise there is intense public interest but this baby is not a direct heir to the throne and they want the birth to be as private as possible".

"Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency Caesarean and doesn't want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later. Like any anxious first-time mum, she's worried about the birth itself. As she is over 35, she is considered a slightly older mum - which sometimes can lead to some complications".

"Meghan also has the added stress of the world's attention on her - everyone wants to catch the first glimpse of the new royal addition. She and Harry have decided that rather than go somewhere as public as the Lindo they will allow Meghan to recover somewhere more private. She just wants a normal, natural birth and to bond with her baby, without being primped and blow-dried to within an inch of her life just for the pictures."

As well as being the place where Duchess Catherine gave birth to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, 11 months, it is also the place where Princess Diana welcomed Harry and William.