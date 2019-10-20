Duchess of Sussex reveals struggles with pressures of Royal Family life

By Bang

Duchess Meghan has struggled to cope since joining the Royal Family.

The 38-year-old royal tied the knot with Prince Harry, 35, in May 2018 and they welcomed their son Archie five months ago and Meghan has admitted that the intense scrutiny she has faced has made her life more challenging.

In an interview with ITN News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby for the ITV documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', Meghan was asked about the effect the scrutiny has had on her "physical and mental health".

She replied: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know...

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well...

"Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm ok. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Her candid comments came after Harry admitted the loss of his mother Princess Diana has been "a wound that festers" in his life, especially when he is undertaking royal duties.

He tragically lost his mother over 20 years ago when she was involved in a car crash in 1997, and he has now said that dealing with her death has been difficult, as he described his life as a royal as "the worst reminder of her life".

He said: "I think probably a wound that festers. I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The ITV crew followed Harry and Meghan throughout the official tour for the hour-long documentary, which will be broadcast on Sunday (20.10.19) at 9pm on ITV in the UK, and next week on ABC in the US.