Ellen DeGeneres gave Alex Rodriguez 'little push' to propose to Jennifer Lopez

By Bang

Ellen DeGeneres thinks she gave Alex Rodriguez a "little push" to propose to Jennifer Lopez.

The talk show host joked while she doesn't want to "take credit" for their engagement - which they announced over the weekend - she would like to remind everyone that she presented the 'On the Floor' hitmaker with a clock the last time she appeared on her programme, to remind the baseball star that "time is ticking".

Ellen - who was tagged in the couple's loved up announcement on Instagram - joked on her own show on Tuesday "I don't want to take credit for this, but I may have given A-Rod the little push that he needed... I did that. I guess that's why she tagged me, I'm pretty sure I'm the reason."

She had given Jennifer a giant clock featuring a picture of the pair kissing to mark their second anniversary last month.

She said at the time: "Let's just bring out the gift. This is a clock, it's basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose!"

Ellen, 61, also joked that the stunning singer "needs time to get in shape" for the big day, and teased that the couple were already selling tickets to the ceremony online.

She laughed: "I'm not sure when the wedding is, but I hope it's not too soon because she needs time to get in shape, y'all."

"She already started choreographing her first dance, there's going to be three costume changes, back up dancers, the whole thing. Front row tickets are already 800 bucks on Stubhub."

The 'Shades of Blue' star announced their happy news with a picture of her sparkling engagement ring on the photo-sharing platform.

Jennifer has been married three times previously, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

But last month, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker insisted she didn't need to marry Alex just yet.

Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc - explained: "Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.

"We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace."