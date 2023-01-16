Emotional Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards were handed out Sunday night.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was named best picture; best director and best original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; best editing for Paul Rogers; and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan. Heading into the ceremony, the film led with 14 noms.

On the TV side, nominee-leading Abbott Elementary (with six noms) was named best comedy series. Better Call Saul won best drama series, while The Dropout was named best limited series.

Janelle Monáe was honored with the SeeHer Award, presented by Kate Hudson, while Jeff Bridges received the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award from John Goodman at this year’s show, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

A full list of winners follows.

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (WINNER)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (WINNER)

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Elvis (WINNER)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR (WINNER)

BEST SONG

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR (WINNER)

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (WINNER)

