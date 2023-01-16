Emotional Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards were handed out Sunday night.
Everything Everywhere All at Once was named best picture; best director and best original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; best editing for Paul Rogers; and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan. Heading into the ceremony, the film led with 14 noms.
On the TV side, nominee-leading Abbott Elementary (with six noms) was named best comedy series. Better Call Saul won best drama series, while The Dropout was named best limited series.
Janelle Monáe was honored with the SeeHer Award, presented by Kate Hudson, while Jeff Bridges received the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award from John Goodman at this year’s show, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
A full list of winners follows.
BEST PICTURE
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (WINNER)
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (WINNER)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (WINNER)
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – Women Talking (WINNER)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (WINNER)
BEST EDITING
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Elvis (WINNER)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)
BEST COMEDY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (WINNER)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
RRR (WINNER)
BEST SONG
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR (WINNER)
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (WINNER)
