Friends cast 'laughed so hard' at reunion

By Bang

Jennifer Aniston and the entire 'Friends' gang had a reunion dinner over the weekend.

The 50-year-old actress got her big break on the classic sitcom - alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - and she has revealed the six pals were all back together together recently for a meal.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "We just had dinner on Saturday night, the whole gang, everyone was there!

"Schwimmer was in town, we all happened to have a window of time so we got together. Oh my God, we laughed so hard!"

And it seems the former co-stars - who all gathered at Courteney's house on Saturday (05.10.19) - all miss working on the show just as much as the fans enjoy watching it.

Jennifer added: "We all miss it, every day. Oh yeah. I would be nothing without it."

However, she was keen to point out that although they would all be delighted to get back together on screen again, the risk too high that a revival would damage the sitcom's legacy.

She explained: "I honestly think we would love it, [but] I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show it won't be even close to as good as what it was. Why do it? It would ruin it!"

Jennifer previously excited 'Friends' fans everywhere when she recently suggested she and her former cast mates would all be up for getting the band back together.

However, she has since apologised for getting everyone's hopes up when no project is in the pipeline.

She recently said: "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes'. See what would happen. Sorry!"

Asked outright if a reunion could be on the cards, she added: "Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future."