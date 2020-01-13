Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together?

By Bang

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have seemingly confirmed they are back together, whilst celebrating Zayn's birthday.

The former One Direction star turned 27 on Sunday (12.01.20), and the night before, he and his ex-girlfriend Gigi - whom he dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later, and splitting again almost a year ago - were spotted heading to dinner together in New York City.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper, Zayn and Gigi, 24, walked arm in arm into the Mediterranean-Italian restaurant il Buco, where they were joined by Gigi's sister Bella Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.

Fans first speculated the pair had reunited over the holidays, when Gigi revealed she was cooking one of Zayn's mother Trisha Malik's recipes.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favourites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. Hopefully she'll share the recipe with the world one day. (sic)"

It was also reported in November that the model had reconnected with the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker following her split from Tyler Cameron that month.

A source said: "Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together. They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual. They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now."

But another insider said at the same time the pair weren't looking to rekindle their romance.

They explained: "Gigi and Zayn are still speaking but they aren't getting back together - it's way too stressful for her. She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won't go through getting back together with him. She's already tried. They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship. Her family wants her to be happy and they know he's not the one for her either."