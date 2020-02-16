Gigi Hadid confirms Zayn Malik romance

By Bang

Gigi Hadid has confirmed she and Zayn Malik are back together.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday (14.02.20) to share an image of the former One Direction hunk, where she described him as her "Valentine" in honour of the romantic holiday.

Posting the picture on her @gisposible account - which is where the model shares her love of photography with her disposable camera - she wrote: "HEY VALENTINE

"Z on the farm [heart] Dec 2019 (sic)"

Gigi and Zayn, 27, previously dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later, and splitting again almost a year ago.

Since then, Gigi enjoyed a brief romance with Tyler Cameron, but was spotted last month with the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker once again as they stepped out to celebrate his 27th birthday.

At the time, a source explained: "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

Sources also said the couple had been working on their romance for several months, and were taking things "slow and steady" in the hopes that love will last between them.

Another insider claimed: "They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady."

Meanwhile, it was reported in November that Gigi and Zayn were back in touch, following her split from Tyler.

One source said: "Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together. They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual. They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now."

