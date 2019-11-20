Gigi Hadid reaches out to Zain Malik

By Bang

Gigi Hadid has been reconnecting with Zayn Malik.

The 24-year-old model has reportedly reached out to her former partner - who she dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - following her split from Tyler Cameron last month.

A source told E! News: "Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."

Fans have noticed Gigi has started to like a number of the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker's posts on Twitter and Instagram.

However, insiders insist there is nothing romantic between them.

A source said: "They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now."

When Gigi split with Tyler after two months of dating, insiders claimed their break-up was "amicable" and their romance had ended because they were overwhelmed by how fast it was moving.

A source said at the time: "They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them. The split was amicable and they are still friendly."

Earlier this month, the pair unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Tyler recently said he still has "a lot of respect" for Gigi, and thinks she's a "great friend".

Asked about the best part of their romance, he said: "Just meeting someone that was great. She's a great person, and I met a great friend. She's someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person."

The hunk also spoke briefly about their split, which he noted was amicable.

He added: "I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now. We're still friends."