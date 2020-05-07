By Bang

Gigi Hadid wants "several kids".

The 25-year-old model is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and it has now been claimed the pair are keen to expand their brood in the future, as Gigi has always wanted to have more than one child.

An insider said: "Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids. She's sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mum."

And whilst Zayn, 27, and Gigi have had their "ups and downs" as a couple - with the pair previously ending their romance on more than one occasion - they are "thrilled" about starting their next chapter as parents.

The source told People magazine: "They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other. They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy last week after rumours had surfaced a few days prior, and said she is "very excited" to become a mother.

She said: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

It has also been reported Gigi and the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker are expecting a baby girl, though the couple have not confirmed the speculation.

Before the duo could speak about the news themselves, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid revealed she is set to become a grandmother as she said the family are "so excited" to welcome the impending arrival.

Yolanda said last week: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.