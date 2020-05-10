Hailey Bieber is helping Justin Bieber with acne

By Bang

Hailey Bieber is helping Justin Bieber with his acne.



The model is "super into" skincare and wants to help her husband with his outbreak of adult acne through the lockdown.



She said: "Justin has really really really nice skin naturally. "Over the last two years he has been struggling with ... adult onset acne breakouts. I'm super into skincare, especially because we've had a lot of time in this quarantine. I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin so we are going to work on that."



He added: "She's been picking and prodding at my skin. She pops pimples, she puts like serum and like does masks for me."



And Hailey wants to spread the word about the importance of skincare as she feels a lot of people struggle with the same issues.



Speaking about why skincare is her passion, she explained: "I think that it's something that a lot of people struggle with. I also think that there's a way to maintain to healthy skin and use products and ingredients that are really good for your skin and that help bring a nice glow and a dewy complexion."



And Justin added during their Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch: "You've already helped me with my self-confidence, even just getting my skin to the way it is now."



Meanwhile, Hailey previously admitted she likes to keep a simple skincare regime to cope with her perioral dermatitis, which is described as an inflammatory rash around the mouth.



She said: "I have Perioral dermatitis, so certain products irritate my skin, giving me a horrible itchy rash around my mouth and eyes. I always try to avoid fragrance in products as it's too much on the skin. However, I don't always know what's being put on my skin as I work with lots of different make-up artists."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.