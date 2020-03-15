Hailey Bieber looks to Kendall Jenner for beauty tips

By Bang

Hailey Bieber looks to Kendall Jenner for beauty inspiration.

The 23-year-old model loves crystals and is planning to copy a look her 24-year-old friend sported recently.

She said: "I'm into what people are doing with little crystals on the face right now. Kendall just put crystals on her hairline for something, and I thought it was so clever and cute."

Hailey is also "obsessed" with beauty trends for 20 years ago.

She told America's ELLE magazine: "I love beauty trends from the '90s. I'm obsessed with them! I've always been into a pop of something cool like neon on the eye."

Hailey also opened up about her beauty look for her wedding to Justin Bieber, explaining she opted for a more minimal look as she wanted to enjoy her big day and not worry about reapplying her make-up throughout the night.

She said: "For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be very me, just not too much make-up. I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup.

"I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So, it was fairly natural."

Justin recently ranked Kendall as his favourite after he was asked to rank Hailey's friends Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne or eat bull penis during a game of 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

Rather than eating one of the so-called treats, Justin replied: "Alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne."

Then, James asked: "So you're saying Kendall's the favourite?"

At that point, Justin tried to justify his ranking, explaining that he's a good friend of Kendall and has known her for a long time.

He said: "Let's go back to it, though ... I know Kendall the best, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours.

"I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship ... I don't want to eat a bull's penis."

