Hailey Bieber's social media anxiety

By Bang

Hailey Bieber has confessed she gets "immediate anxiety" every time she goes onto her social media accounts.



The 22-year-old model finds it tough having some of the most positive things in her life - her career, her relationship - "tore apart" every time she goes back onto social media and admits she finds it "hard to focus on your well being and mental health" when all this is happening.

Writing on her Instagram story, she shared: "Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much happy as a person ... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up. It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive. I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. We need to take a step back and realise we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate and division. "



Meanwhile, Hailey previously revealed she has taken a back seat with her career to spend time with Justin.



Speaking before she got married, she said: "I've tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family - and my fiancé."