Harry Styles Set to Perform at GRAMMY Awards 2023

By Etonline

The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show.

The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMYs this year, including Record Of The Year and Song of the Year for "As It Was," as well as Album Of The Year for Harry's House, among others.

The news of Styles' involvement comes a few days after the GRAMMYs announced the first round of performers for this year's annual award show.

Set to take the stage during the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards along with Styles are nine-time GRAMMY winner Mary J. Blige -- who is also nominated for six awards this year -- Bad Bunny, who is looking to add three gramophones to his two win-count, and six-time GRAMMY winner Brandi Carlile, who is up for seven awards, including Best Rock Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Americana Album

Lizzo, who is nominated for five GRAMMY Awards, including Song Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, will also be performing live during the show.

Luke Combs and Steve Lacy round out the list of nominated musicians slated to give performances during the Sunday night show, along with first-time nominee Kim Petras, who four-time winner Sam Smith will join. The duo earned a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for their wild hit, "Unholy."

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.