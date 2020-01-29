Heidi Klum reveals baby shampoo as her beauty secret

By Bang

Heidi Klum likes to use baby shampoo to wash her face.

The 46-year-old model learned a lot of beauty secrets from her days spent on photoshoots, and has revealed the best secret to a fresh face is Johnson's Baby Shampoo.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she confessed her number one beauty tip: "To use baby shampoo as a face wash - I believe it is the most gentle thing for your face and it removes everything."

As a regular face on TV, the former 'Project Runway' presenter is adamant on keeping a simple beauty routine to remove her makeup incorporating the gentle product with other light creams and serums.

Explaining her skincare routine, Heidi said: "It's very simple and I like it that way. In the morning I take a shower and wash my face with Johnson's Baby Shampoo. Then I apply a moisturiser, usually Mario Badescu's Buttermilk Moisturiser. If I'm going to be outside, I use a tinted sunscreen by La Roche-Posay.

"At the end of the day I always wash off my make-up. For removing eye make-up I use Johnson's Baby Shampoo. I try different moisturisers at night that are a bit richer. I currently use either Vintner's Daughter Botanical Serum or Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate."

Instead, Heidi relies on her hairstylist's magical formula to care for long blonde locks.

She explained: "When I'm working, my hair is constantly being dried or straightened or curled, so when I'm not working I give it a break from heat. One of my hairstylists created Iles Formula haircare collection, and I really love the shampoo and condition - I notice a real difference when I use it. I wash my hair with both products, then let it air dry to avoid heat appliances."

However, as a natural brunette, she often likes to play with her hair and calls it her best "accessory".

She added: "I've always liked to play with my hair. Sometimes I have bangs and sometime I cut it short. I think hair is an accessory - it's like a great pair of shoes or a bag. It's fun to change it up."

