By Bang

Heidi Klum's couples' Halloween costume will take "10 hours" to put on.

The 46-year-old model has become known for the show-stopping outfits she dons for the spooky holiday celebrated on October 31, and she's pulling out all the stops again this season alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz.

She teased: "I'm gonna have a hard time walking, and it'll take a really long time. It will be a couples' costume!"

Last year, the couple dressed as Princess Fiona and the titular ogre from 'Shrek'.

But Heidi plans to go "easier" on her spouse this year after his lengthy transformation.

She said: "His is gonna be easier because last year I felt so bad for him.

"He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face.

"I'm used to it, but he was like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna die! It's so hot!'"

Heidi insisted that the 30-year-old Tokio Hotel rocker loves dressing up just as much as her though.

She told People magazine: "He loved it.

"He's just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around."

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge is going to be showing off the process of getting her ensemble and make-up ready by sitting in the window of Amazon's store on 34th Street in New York.

She said: "I will do a live performance on that day on 34th Street in New York at the Amazon store where I will be in the window all day.

"People walking by can see, shop, have lunch and come back, and I'll still be sitting there in that window getting ready."

Heidi started making her creepy outfit back in August.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Heidi's annual Halloween bash and she desperately tries to outdo herself every time, which can be risky at times.

She said: "In the beginning stages, I didn't know about these [prosthetics] professionals yet and I did my own hair and make-up, and I had some people who would help me put the clothes together. When you do prosthetics and all of this stuff, I'm always having my fingers and toes crossed that it actually does work out on the day because there was no dress rehearsal. Because we can't actually glue all these things down and see if it actually really works. So it's always a bit nerve-wracking for me, too, that it actually does work out in the end. Usually it does, but you just never know until the day comes."