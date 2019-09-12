How Deepika’s bodyguard saved her!

By Sanskriti Media

It is difficult for a star to have a normal public life in the midst of the real public. Often stars have complained about missing a normal life like commoners do – about visiting public places, eating at roadside eateries etc in the midst of eyes looking at them and people rushing to catch a glimpse of them.

Deepika Padukone visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati in Mumbai earlier this week and she had a tough time negotiating through the crowds.

A video that has gone viral shows how her bodyguards and her assistant have actually formed a single file human chain to ensure that she could get a darshan of her favourite deity.

The bodyguard behind her almost has her in an embrace as he tries to wade his way while tailing her while her lady manager and another bodyguard in the front try to move through the sea of people who come to see the most popular Ganapati celebrations during the eleven-day festival.

We have spotted a posse of men around the actress during events, but this one was a more disciplined approach even as they prevented people from mobbing her. Well, thankfully the devotees had come to mob Ganapati and not her.