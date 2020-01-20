Jennifer Aniston left shaking after win

By Bang

Jennifer Aniston was "shaking" after her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards win.

The 50-year-old actress' performance in 'The Morning Show' saw her scoop the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series at Sunday's (19.01.20) ceremony and she admitted she "did not expect" to triumph ahead of 'The Crown' stars Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve') and Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale').

She told E! News afterwards: "I'm just shaking. I did not expect that. I'm very excited."

And Jennifer joked about the benefits of winning thanks to the weighty Actor statuette.

She quipped: "And now I'm getting a really good workout in!"

The former 'Friends' star feels like she has found a "creative stride" that has given her a whole new perspective on her career.

Speaking backstage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she said: "I really honestly feel like I'm just kicking into a creative stride. I just discovered a love of this in a new way that I didn't know that I had before. So I have almost new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor."

Jennifer feels "so honoured" to be working on a show which feels so relevant in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

She said: "I feel like I'm so honoured to be a part of show that is beginning the conversation and dialogue of an issue that affects each and every one of us all across the world.

"That has really been an extraordinary experience to explore and also a very delicate task to take on."

But while she's enjoyed the dramatic role, Jennifer is keen to sign up for more comedies.

She admitted: "I'm ready for some laughter."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.