Jennifer Aniston obsessed with washing dishes

By Bang

Jennifer Aniston's "favourite thing in the world" is washing dishes.

The 'Morning Show' actress has been adhering to social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of coronavirus and while spending more time at home, she's been doing lots of chores, with washing up her favourite because of the hygiene benefits.

She said: "I might have acquired a new OCD situation. Not only do I clean constantly but doing dishes is now my new favourite, favourite thing in the world, because not only are you doing your dishes but you're washing your hands.

The 51-year-old star admitted she's had to "pull back" on all the chores she was tackling as she's concerned she'll run out of things to do.

She added: "[And] organising. I was a crazy person the first week and then I realised I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets. [We've got] 30 more days. I've got to pace myself."

Jennifer - who is the daughter of actor John Aniston and his late ex-wife Nancy Dow - has found some "treasures" during her spring clean, and was particularly excited to find her very first audition tape.

She said: "There's tons of stuff, the treasure I found one was [a tape of] my first audition back when I was 13 for 'Search For Tomorrow', a soap opera my dad was on.

"I'm dying to see it, I thought I'd lost it forever but I found it clearing it out tons of old boxes. I'll get it transferred."

Even though her dad worked on the show, Jennifer didn't get the part.

She recalled: "I did not get the part, if I remember correctly, Jane Krakowski got the part. The character was T.R., a 13-year-old runaway and I'd been visiting my dad at the set and I heard on the bulletin board there was an audition and I was like 'That's me, without the runaway part'. "

The former 'Friends' star had to go behind her father's back to secure the audition because he wasn't supportive of her ambition.

Asked if her dad helped her with her audition, she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel via video link: "Oh no,no. Absolutely not. No. I went around his back and called his agent. I was a real... I know how to make things happen.

"I thought I did great, I was sure I was gonna get it and also, My dad's on the show, come on!"

Jennifer insisted she hasn't found staying indoors for so long much of a "challenge".

She said: "It has been three weeks [since I left the house].

"I'm an agoraphobe so this is a dream - not a dream, it's a nightmare - but me personally, it's not been that much of a challenge."

