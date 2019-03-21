By Bang

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do "everything" together.

The singer-and-actress and the retired baseball star - who got engaged earlier this month - feel they are "stronger" as a couple and, after being named joint brand ambassadors for eyewear label Quay Australia, are looking for more projects they can tackle as a team.

Jennifer, 43, said: "Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we're stronger..."

"We're constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavours and thinking about all the things that we can build together."

Alex, 49, added: "We are very grateful."

After returning home from the Bahamas vacation where they got engaged, the couple couldn't be happier together.

Jennifer told People magazine: "We're really happy."

Alex added: "We have an appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that's what we're enjoying the most."

The pair have been in Miami shooting their eyewear campaign, but they also love spending time in the city with their kids, Jennifer and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Alex and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis' two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella.

The 'World of Dance' judge said: "We all come down here and it's our city, it's our second home."

Meanwhile, Jennifer's friend Ne-Yo previously revealed she is "over the moon" after getting engaged.

He shared: "Anybody who's ever seen the two of them together, it's like, 'They getting married. Yeah, they getting married. That's going to happen.' I found out the same way everyone else did. I looked on IG and saw and went, 'Oh, it finally happened!' Then I instantly sent her a text saying, 'Congrats, congrats, congrats,' and she said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' And, I said, 'OK, y'all are doing engaged stuff, you go do that.' I'm super happy for her.

"She's over the moon. She really is. You can totally tell. I won't say it's the happiest she's ever been - I don't personally know - but it's the happiest I've seen her since I've known her, so that being said, good job A-Rod! He comes on set from time-to-time. He's super fun. He's her biggest fan, which is great, and she lights up. She already lights up a room when she walks in, because it's just J. Lo and that's what she does, but when he comes around it's like, 'OK, put on your sunglasses. We get it - you guys love each other and you're happy. Alright, we understand.'"