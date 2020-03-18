Jennifer Lopez self-isolating amid coronavirus

By WAM

Jennifer Lopez is self-isolating herself amid the spread of coronavirus.

The 'Hustlers' star says she is "stuck at home" for the time being alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, as they are doing whatever they can to make sure they aren't exposed to the respiratory illness.

Jennifer's decision to self-isolate comes as health officials have advised people to practice social distancing, in which they limit the amount of people they come into contact with.

She explained: "We're all stuck at home right now. I am! Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we?"

The 50-year-old singer and actress is doing whatever she can to keep "spirits high" in her household - which includes her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she has with Marc Anthony - as she says she's been placing lots of online orders because she can't go shopping to make herself "happy".

She added: "We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high. I don't know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes. To be honest with you? I think there's a lot of online shopping going on right now. And that's not to make light of this very serious situation, and the people working very hard to stop it. But we have to stay human and we have to keep our sense of humour in hard times, as well."

As more and more people begin to work from home to limit their exposure to other people, Jennifer says she's using her time alone to "develop new projects" for when the world "bounces back".

Speaking to Elle.com, she said: "This situation, if we're lucky enough to be healthy - and if you are, be grateful - but if you're healthy and home, it's a real reset button for so many of us.

"To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we're going to bounce back. We always bounce back. And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better.

"Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home.

"This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They've got virtual school now, and we're all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."

