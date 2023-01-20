Jeremy Renner Is Out of the Hospital

  Etonline
Published

 Jeremy Renner is home recovering after being hospitalized on New Year's Day for a serious snowplow injury that required emergency surgery.

On Monday, the 52-year-old action star replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Twitter, revealing that he is no longer in the hospital. 

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner wrote, adding two prayer hands emojis and a heart emoji. 

Earlier this month, Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. 

