Jessica Alba scares son with skincare

By Bang

Jessica Alba "terrifies" her son with her beauty regime.

The 'Sin City' actress - who has Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and Hayes, two, with husband Cash Warren - starts her day with a shea butter and anitoxidant mask to hydrate her skin and can often be found with it covering her face over breakfast.

She admitted: "I usually terrify my two year old."

After removing the mask with warm water, Jessica then puts on moisturiser and uses a vibrating quartz massager to get it into her skin.

She told Vogue.com: "It basically just gets the blood flowing."

The 38-year-old star typically opts for fragrance-free products so they don't irritate her skin.

She said: "I've had such reactive skin literally since I was born.

"I just really seek out products that are, for the most part, fragrance-free."

When it comes to her make-up, Jessica loves a brown shimmery smoky eye but admitted she used to be "intimidated" by the idea of doing it for herself.

She said: "It's a great day-to-night. I used to be really intimidated with doing my own eye shadow.

"Then, I learned all you have to do is get a fluffy brush and you can buff out all your mistakes!"

Before using a lengthening mascara, Jessica always uses a primer first.

She said: "I always use a [lash] primer. It works so well with people with sensitive eyes, like me!"

She then uses cream blush, and explained: "Just put a little bit where you would naturally flush."

Jessica previously admitted she loves to fit in her workout before her kids wake up.

She said: "Some of my favourite days are when I have time to crush a 45-minute hard cardio workout before the kids wake up. I'll usually take a Spin class which will get me home around 7am, which is normally when the kids wake up. Those are the days I feel most productive."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.