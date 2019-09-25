Jessica Simpson loses 100lbs in 6 months

By Bang

Jessica Simpson has lost 100lbs in six months.

The 39-year-old singer ballooned to 240lbs when she was pregnant with her now-six-month-old daughter Birdie but has managed to drop back to her pre-baby weight in half a year and is "so proud" to feel like herself again.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jessica uploaded a photograph of her in a navy dress and wrote: "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 )

My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

Jessica previously said she was working "really hard" on her body by walking lots and eating healthily because she wanted to feel "good" in her own skin.

She said at the time: "I am working really hard right now. It's not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good.

"I have been doing a lot of walking - getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused. I am eating healthy too - I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?"

As well as working on her post-baby body, the 'With You' hitmaker - who also has Ace, six, and Maxwell, seven, with her husband Eric Johnson - was trying to find a way to juggle being a mother to three children.

She explained: "Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now."