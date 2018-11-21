Jim Carrey's isolated life

By Bang

Jim Carrey lives an "isolated" life.

The 'Dumb and Dumber' star admits he likes to keep himself to himself when he's not working but says he enjoys having that alone time.

He told Radio Times magazine: "You could describe my home life as an isolated life. I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it's OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it."

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old actor previously insisted he isn't bothered about what people will think of him when he dies.

Asked how he wants to be remembered, he said: "I'm free of the business. I'm not the business. I don't care what people think of me after I die. All I want is for people to think of me as a good energy here, a nice fragrance that has been left behind ... What's happening is really good, but there is some really bad in there too. Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn't a thing that you can break off. So they're going to learn that the hard way. It's not pleasant."

Jim has battled with depression in the past but he is feeling more positive lately.

He added: "I'm sometimes happy. At this point, I don't have depression. There is not an experience of depression. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn't stay. It doesn't stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore."