By Bang

John Cena cries "a lot".

The 42-year-old professional wrestler has made a career out of being a tough guy, but has now admitted he's actually soft on the inside, as it's "easy" to make him cry, especially when it comes to sad movies.

He said: "I cry a lot. I'm easy to get, especially when I watch movies on planes. You can walk by me on an international flight and I mean, it's bad. It looks like I've endured some serious tragedy but really, I'm glued to like a 4×6 screen and my world seems to be crumbling as people tug at my heartstrings."

John is particularly fond of 'The Notebook', which he says never fails to make him shed a tear or two.

In an interview for 'The IMDb Show' on IMDb's YouTube channel, he added: "I dig 'The Notebook'. I cry all the time during that one. I'm gonna stick with that and I'm sorry that my answer is uneventful. I think a lot of other people have cried during 'The Notebook' too, so I don't feel so alone. I'm sure I'm an ugly crier."

Meanwhile, John - who is in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh - revealed earlier this month he's a romantic at heart, as he explained that Valentine's Day (14.02.20) is a reminder "to love what you love".

He said: "It's just a reminder to care about who you care about. The takeaway from Valentine's Day is to remind you to love what you love."

The 'Dolittle' star - who was previously engaged to Nikki Bella - also said the key to a successful relationship is "appreciating" one another.

He explained: "If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future.

"I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life.' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear."

