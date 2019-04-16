John Legend kicked Chrissy Teigen out of Game of Thrones watch party

By Bang

John Legend kicked Chrissy Teigen out of his 'Game of Thrones' watch party because she wouldn't stop talking.

The hugely popular HBO fantasy drama show returned to screens on Sunday (15.04.19), and whilst 40-year-old singer John joined in with the millions in watching the episode, he had to "lock out" his spouse Chrissy and her friends, who were talking "too much" during the episode.

On Twitter, Chrissy shared: "the boys locked us out. they won't let us watch #GoT because we talk too much @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal"

The tweet was accompanied by a video which showed Chrissy breaking back into the room, only to be confronted by John, whilst her friend Jen says: "We wanted to know what you guys were doing! We got scared."

Another clip showed Chrissy stood in front of the large projector screen - which was paused - and giving what appeared to be a mock stand up comedy routine.

She said in the video: "What's the deal with Jon Snow? Seriously!", while John and his guests booed her performance.

Fans then took to the model's replies to tell her they would've kicked her out too, whilst one fan even joked it was "grounds for divorce".

The 33-year-old beauty then responded to her followers as she was left stunned by how "excited" they get for the show, which has just begun airing its highly anticipated eighth and final season.

She wrote: "you guys really love game of thrones. which is great. it is great to love things. I honestly thought it was the last episode ever or something, I've never seen humans so collectively excited. i am happy for you I really am. excited to find my game of thrones one day

"homeland and handmaids are the closest I've gotten to my personal game of thrones. I get excited to watch those (aside from anything bravo of course)"