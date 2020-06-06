Johnny Depp vows to fight racism

By Bang

Johnny Depp has urged people to make a "vow" to themselves to fight against racism.

The 'Pirates of Caribbean' star has commented on the murder of George Floyd, and urged people to use this tragic event to call for the end of systemic racism.

He wrote: "There is no way to make sense of what is senseless. There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken. What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!! My dear friend and brother, Killer Mike - (Run The Jewels), is a brilliant musician, artist, activist for social justice and the son of an Atlanta Policeman. He is also, one of the kindest, most caring and loving human beings that I've ever had the pleasure and honour to know!!! I beg everyone to listen to the remarks of this true statesman. True statesmen have never been so needed, and they've never been in such short supply. With All Love, JD. (sic)"

And the 56-year-old actor slammed the "grotesque illustration of the abuse of power" after Floyd was murdered by a police officer.

He added: "As the majority of American people, our global community and our extended family of humans helplessly watched a man die on television ... I, too, was exposed to the atrocity of blatant barbarism, ruthless cruelty and unmitigated lack of humanity. A handcuffed man, pleading for his life lay prone with the full weight of a man sworn to defend the peace on his neck. The victim of this heinous act of cowardice, George Floyd, told the officers that he could not breathe. As he called for his dead mother, how could our collective hearts not break as his face was ground and mashed firmly into the pavement by those sworn to protect him, and all of us? Justice, I desperately hope, will address the horror of Officer Chauvin's nonchalance and indifference to his participation in the agony, suffering and ultimately the murder of our fellow traveler George Floyd in a grotesque illustration of the abuse of power!!! (sic)"

