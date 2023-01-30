Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston to Work Together in 'Palm Springs"

By Variety

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will swap bodies in a new comedy from “Palm Springs” filmmaker Max Barbakow.

Amazon landed the film after a bidding war between several studios and streamers, according to Deadline, which first reported the news of the project. Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment. CAA brokered the sale to Amazon.

Aside from its marquee talent and financiers, there’s little to nothing else known about the film — including a title or logline. But the recent surprise successes of “Ticket to Paradise” with Roberts and George Clooney, as well as “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, have proven there’s real demand for star-driven comedies at a time when the genre has otherwise been struggling commercially. At the box office, “Ticket to Paradise” and “The Lost City” each grossed more than $150 million worldwide.

