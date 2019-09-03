Justin Bieber blames child stardom for being "disrespectful to women"

By Bang

Justin Bieber has blamed child stardom for him being "disrespectful to women" and him using "pretty heavy drugs" as a teenager.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker struggled with being tossed into the limelight at just 13 years old because his whole life - right down to his "emotions" and "finances" - was under scrutiny and it got to the point where he considered ending his own life.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 25-year-old singer said: "It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don't even want to live anymore.

"... Humility comes with age. You hear these things as a young boy and you actually start believing it, Rationality comes with age and so does your decision making process. Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility.

"By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world."

By the time he turned 19 years old, Justin - who was dating Selena Gomez at the time - had started dabbling in illegal substances and had "abused" all of his relationships because he was "resentful" towards women.

He explained: "I Became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become. I felt like i could never turn it around."

Although he got himself to a place where he didn't think he could return, the 'Baby' hitmaker has managed to "bounce back" from his "terrible decisions" and is learning to appreciate those around him.

He explained: "It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me."

Justin believes he's now going through the "best season" of his life after he married Hailey Baldwin last year because it's taught him how to be a "good man."

He concluded: "Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting ."