Justin Bieber focusing on his health

By Bang

Justin Bieber is "focusing" on his health.

The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker has moved into a new house with his wife Hailey Bieber and now they are in their new home - their first as a married couple - they can focus on themselves.

A source told People magazine: "This is their first house together as a married couple, so it's a big deal. They worked with a designer to furnish the house. It's a fun project for them. They are both very excited about their new house. Right after they got married, they rented a house and then stayed at a hotel. It wasn't the best situation. They couldn't wait to find the perfect house. Justin is still receiving treatments and working on his health. Sharing his struggles and thoughts with fans seems to have been very beneficial to him. He seems to feel less pressure and is able to focus on his health in peace."

Justin previously promised fans he will return to music when he has "repaired some of the deep rooted issues" in his life.

He said: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."