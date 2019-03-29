Justin Bieber 'ready' for fatherhood

By Bang

Justin Bieber is "ready to be a dad", after spending time working on his mental health, including seeking help for depression.

The 25-year-old singer is currently seeking treatment for depression and spoke recently about wanting to "repair" some of his "deep rooted issues", but sources have now said in the wake of his transformation he's now ready to start planning a family with his wife Hailey Bieber, whom he married last year.

A source said: "Right now, he's ready to be a dad. That's what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that's his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has reportedly made "amazing progress" since he started seeking professional help for his mental health last month, and sources say his next step is working on being a "great husband" as well as a "fantastic dad" in the future.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: "If you were to talk to Justin six months ago, and talk to him now, you'd see how much he has changed. He's growing so much, he's going from being a boy to being a man. What he wants is to be a man of integrity, a great husband, a fantastic dad, and a spiritual person. He's making amazing progress."

Earlier this week, Justin posted on Instagram to let his fans know where he is mentally, and said he would be returning to music once he's finished getting his personal life in order.

He wrote: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

Justin Bieber will always have 'love' for Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has admitted he still has "love" for Selena Gomez but his wife Hailey Bieber is the "best thing" to ever happen to him.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker lashed out at an Instagram user who claimed he was "not in love" with his wife Hailey Bieber and only married the model to "get back" at his ex-girlfriend.

In response, Justin branded the user, who goes by the handle jaileyisajoke and had commented on a photo he'd shared of his wife, "immature" and insisted the 'Drop the Mic' presenter is the "best thing" to have ever happened to him, though he acknowledged he still has "love" for the 'Come and Get It' hitmaker.

He blasted: "Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back with my ex.

"Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way you should be ashamed of yourself really.

"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.(sic)"

The 25-year-old singer admitted he didn't want to give such negative posts his "energy" and vowed never to respond to similar unkind messages again.

He continued: "The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention you are wrong on so many levels.

"I've seen multiple people say things like this and ill never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT'S GOOD FOR ME!! (sic)"

And Justin insisted anyone who didn't support his relationship with Hailey couldn't be a real "fan".

He added: "Hayley is my bride period if you don't like that or support that that means you don't support me and if you don't support me you're not a fan nor a good person.

"If you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anthing.(sic)"

Justin Bieber hotel room intruder arrested

A "drunk" woman was arrested after she barged into Justin Bieber's hotel room by mistake.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - was staying in an unspecified upmarket establishment in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday afternoon when the mystery female suddenly burst in.

Sources told TMZ the woman had been partying and had earlier been escorted out of the hotel after she was found roaming the hallways but had returned for an unknown reason and walked straight into Justin's room by mistake.

The 25-year-old singer is said to have remained calm and told the woman to leave before his security guards stepped in and held her until police arrived.

The mystery female, who is in her late 30s, appeared to be drunk and was booked for trespassing.

Sources told the website that the unnamed woman had been visiting guests at the hotel the night before and had been staying in a room close to the one where the 'Sorry' hitmaker was staying.

Justin recently announced he is taking a break from his career to focus on his health and family.

Justin Bieber promises music return

Justin Bieber will return to music when he has "repaired some of the deep rooted issues" in his life.

The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker has promised his fans he will make his long awaited comeback when he is ready but doesn't want to come back too early and give them half a show as he feels they deserve more.

And the 25-year-old singer promised when he does come back, it will be with a "vengeance".

He added in the lengthy social media post: "I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care)."