Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise

By Bang

The 'Sorry' hitmaker reached out to ask UFC boss Dana White if she'd be willing to stage a bout between himself and the 'Mission: Impossible' actor, though it's unclear why the 25-year-old singer wants to grapple with the 56-year-old action star.

He tweeted: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?

@danawhite ?"

While Dana has yet to reply to the proposal, UFC champion Conor McGregor offered to host the fight.

He tweeted: "If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

And Conor also suggested another bout that could take place on the same evening, between himself and another Hollywood star, Mark Wahlberg.

He added: "I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I'd've still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back. #Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn McGregor Sports and Entertainment (c)"

Tom has yet to comment on the offer, but if he does rise to the challenge, many fans on Twitter were backing him to triumph over Justin.

One posted: "Not only is Tom Cruise an unbeatable machine of strength and speed, he's also insane and completely undeterred by the fear of death. Good luck, Justin."

And another wrote: "tom cruise does his own stunts and risks his life what's this boy gon do."

And a third posted: "Tom Cruise is almost 60, were there no 80 year olds to pick a fight with? And BTW he'd still kick your *ss."