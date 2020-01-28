Justin Bieber worries about his gift

By Bang

Justin Bieber worries he's not using his gift "for the right purpose".

The 'Yummy' singer had a year full of change in 2019, including getting married to model Hailey Bieber and getting back into the recording studio after a long hiatus, and he admits the break made him realise he wasn't helping others like he felt he should.

He said: "My life is changing a lot. Getting married, getting back in the studio, talking about getting married, talking about the process and just being creative with being in this new chapter and being happy about what I'm doing. I think what's been challenging over the years is a lot of the times I would make music, and it would be for me. When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you kind of tend to lose your purpose in that. I think the older that I get, the more I realise that I'm not utilising my gift for the right reasons. This isn't about me, it's about helping someone who's going through whatever they're going through and being able to talk about that thing. That's a really cool way to look at what I do."

And the 25-year-old singer feels he is at his "best" when he is on stage or in the studio and says music is one thing that he know he's good at.

Speaking in the first episode of his YouTube Originals Series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', he added: "When you're doing what you're good at, you just feel like you're where you're supposed to be. I'm the best in the studio or on stage than I am anywhere else."

Justin returned to the spotlight with his track 'Yummy' and has just recently announced his new album.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.