By Bang

Justin Timberlake "cherishes every moment" with Jessica Biel.

The 'Man of the Woods' hitmaker feels so lucky to be married to the "most wonderful human" and he had a sweet message for her as she marked her 37th birthday on March 3.

Posting a sweet compilation of pictures of the couple together, he wrote on his official Instagram page: "My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz"

Justin had previously revealed he fell for Jessica when she was the only person who laughed at one of his "sarcastic comments" at a Hollywood party.

Writing in his memoir 'Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me', he said: "When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her."

"She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person's like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humour, too. I kept thinking I'm kind of really interested in that girl. There was just something about that girl. Kind of interested in that girl. Goddamn it. I had to psych myself up. I had to remind myself that I was me - giving myself a pep talk, shadowboxing with myself, rubbing my own shoulders."