Kanye West wants seven kids

By Bang

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star already has three kids with the 41-year-old rapper - North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old daughter Chicago - but it appears her husband wants an even bigger family.

Speaking to her friend Larsa Pippen on the reality show, her children got brought up and she said: "Kanye wants to have more, though.

"He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven."

However, the 38-year-old parent admitted the number of school shootings in the US made her "hesitant" of bringing any more lives in the world.

She added: "Seven kids is crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in...:

"I've been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this."

Meanwhile, Kim recently opened up about the impact being a mother has had on her relationship with Kanye.

The star added that being a mum of three has made her feel "more confident".

She talked about her previous experience with pregnancies.

Saying: "I didn't lose weight that quickly. But I'd say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot".

"I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly attractive".