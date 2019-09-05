Karan’s discovery not a star kid!

By Sanskriti Media

Karan Johar has always been trolled for ‘nepotism’ when he has chosen young actors who are offsprings of Bollywood folk.

Earlier it was being speculated that Vindoo Dara Singh and Farah Naaz’s son Fateh may be launched as the third face in Dostana.

But Karan has instead gone for a non-star kid face. But then the actor cast in the role of the third guy in Dostana 2 is Laksh Lalwani who has now dropped in surname and is called Lakshya.

For those who do not want television – Lakshya is a big face there. Having dtoppe out of his NDA and got into Roadies instead, the actor started off with shows like Hamari Adhuri Kahani and later bagged the lead role in one of the most expensive TV shows on the small screen – Porus where he essayed the eponymous role.

Dostana 2 already stars Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leads and the makers – Karan and director Collin D Cunha were in the process of looking for the third angle in the triangle for the film.

“Yes, I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies,” tweeted Karan Johar. Shanoo for those who tuned in late, has been heading the casting for Yash Raj Films.

Hence Lakshya becomes the third ‘non nepotism’ casting by Karan in his movies as opposed to the six other star kids he has launched, making it a 2:1 ratio for star kid launches.

Interestingly Karan was also trolled by Twitteratti who tried to find a resemblance between Lakshya’s face and the faces of other Bollywood stars to guess whose’ son he may be. Lakshya’s parents are based in Delhi like how the Student Of the Year debutant Sidharth Malhotra is.

“It was Lakshya’s mother who was keen that he get into TV and then films and fully supported him for it,” says our source.

So, ‘Ma Kaa Laadla’ cast ho gaya!