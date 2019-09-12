Kevin Hart gets discharged from hospital

By Bang

Kevin Hart has been discharged from hospital.

The 40-year-old actor has spent the past 10 days recuperating from back surgery after he suffered three fractures in his spine following a car crash in Malibu, but doctors now feel he's ready to leave their care and enter a live-in rehab facility so that he can complete the next stage of his recovery, "intense physical therapy".

According to TMZ.com, the comedian is "grateful" he's alive after the serious smash but is "glad" he's out of hospital after almost two weeks in bed.

A source has told the gossip website that Kevin is expected to spend around a week at the live-in facility and then medical professionals are hoping to get him home where he can start outpatient care.

However, he will have a back brace fitted for support, and will need "round-the-clock" medical support as he continues to recover away from the hospital.

The 'Night School' star is said to already be walking again thanks to his successful surgery, and so won't require a wheelchair to aid his mobility.

The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - driver Jared Black and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining "major back injuries", but Rebecca did not need medical treatment.

Shortly after his surgery, Kevin's wife Eniko Parrish, with whom he has 22-month-old son Kenzo, reassured fans that he was doing "great".

The 'Get Hard' star - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.