Kevin Jonas was groomzilla

By Bang

Nick and Joe Jonas now understand why brother Kevin was a "groomzilla" when he was getting married.

The siblings are gearing up to marry Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner respectively and Kevin says the pair can now sympathise with why Kevin was so stressed when he was planning his wedding to wife Danielle.

He told Access: "They are both engaged, so it's exciting for sure. There's a lot of great, family fun events on the horizon. They gave me such a hard time when I was planning my wedding with Danielle," Kevin explained.

"I totally became a groomzilla, but they totally get it now. They understand the excitement and the level of stress and all the stuff I was dealing with. It's pretty exciting. I can just attend and hang out. It will be great."

Priyanka and Nick have reportedly hired an Indian palace for their wedding, booking the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

An insider said: "There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India. They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap. There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events."

And Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot "'sooner than later''.

The source shared: "Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day. Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year.''