Lady Gaga is 'crazy' about her new man

By Bang

Lady Gaga is reportedly "crazy" about her new love interest.

The 33-year-old singer is currently in Miami, Florida, ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl and Gaga has been seen packing on the displays of affection with her new man, who is known simply as Michael.

A source told E! News: "[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him."

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney - was first spotted kissing her new man on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

And according to the insider, prior to their smooch in Sin City, the duo had "already been seeing each other for weeks".

Gaga endured a turbulent time in her love life in 2019, splitting from sound engineer Dan Horton after just a few months of dating and, before that, calling off her engagement to Christian Carino in February.

The New York-born star - who has remained tight-lipped about her new romance - revealed her split from Dan via an Instagram post after attending her friend Sarah Nicole Tanno's bachelorette party.

The chart-topping pop star wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady. (sic)"

Earlier in the year, Gaga also called off her engagement to Christian.

A source said at the time: "All the attention for the movie ['A Star Is Born'] and her split from Christian was a bit much. She escaped to Mexico with friends twice just to get out of Los Angeles. She seemed tired and a bit gloomy."

