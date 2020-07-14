Lady Gaga is the face of Valentino's new fragrance

By Bang

Lady Gaga is set to be the face of Valentino's new Voce Viva fragrance.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker will front the campaign for the latest fragrance from the Italian fashion house, which is due to launch this Autumn.

Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said in a statement: "Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart. Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in."

The new scent was conceptualised by Piccioli and the Valentino Beauty Team at L'Oréal.

According to a press release, the fragrance was "imagined as a voice to spread a message around the world," and "invites everyone to touch hearts, inspire others and live their dreams."

The collaboration with Gaga comes after the 34-year-old singer insisted she wants to help young people to feel "beautiful" without needing to "be perfect in any type of physical way".

Gaga is known for her unique fashion sense, and said her "definition of beauty" goes "against the grain", as she also insisted anyone can be a "beautiful person" without conforming to conventional beauty standards.

She said: "Even though I might wear skimpy outfits sometimes and I'm sitting here with no pants on with my big shoes, my definition of beauty has always been very against the grain.

"I just dressed like how I felt like dressing today, how I wanted to do my hair, how I wanted my makeup to look.

"But I would never want to send a message to anyone, especially a young person, that you have to be perfect in any type of physical way in order to be a beautiful person."

The 'Sour Candy' singer also said she doesn't believe she found fame because she's "pretty", and encouraged people to let their talents and hard work do the talking rather than their looks.

She added: "I didn't get here because I'm pretty. I'm not a supermodel. I make music and it's that and my heart, and my brain that got me here, and a lot of hard work."

